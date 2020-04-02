This angler’s creel is part of the Penticton Museum collection. There is no attributed donor but it can be assumed that it was probably used locally. Anglers used creels to store fish, which would be inserted through the slot in the top.
Many anglers would insert pieces of wet moss as well, which would keep the catch cool through evaporation. The woven wicker structure would let water drain out and still keep the catch secure.
Many creels are very finely made. Weaving wicker and lining the basket with leather fittings was skilled work. Like many well-made objects from the past, creels were handed down through generations and many old creels are still in use today.