Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top will blow the roof off the South Okanagan Events Centre of May 2, 2020.
The classic rockers will visit Penticton as part of an eight-date swing through Western Canada with special guests Cheap Trick.
ZZ Top still maintains the most consistently stable lineup in the history of rock music: Billy F Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard.
In 1969, Gibbons formed ZZ Top with drummer Beard and bass-guitarist Hill, both from Dallas.
Fifteen studio albums, 30 million records sold and five decades later, the band is still going strong, playing timeless hits like “La Grange,” “Legs,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Tush” to audiences the world over.
Tickets start at $93.98 and go on sale this Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the SOEC Valley First box office, by phone at 1-877-SOEC-TIX or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.
