The City of Penticton is hoping for additional input on a possible lake-to-lake cycling route before moving forward with the project.
With five possible routes planned for downtown, the city was able to narrow the options down to two after public consultation.
A two-way cycle track is being discussed for either Martin or Winnipeg street, which would remove existing street parking.
“The Martin Street option is favoured as it is direct and would have the least impact on parking and traffic but we also heard from many cyclists who believe that Winnipeg Street would provide a better experience,” city engineer Ian Chapman said in a press release.
“We’d like to have a further discussion with residents and businesses in the downtown before we land on the preferred option.”
Two public meetings will be held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre: March 25, 6:30-8 p.m., and March 26, 5-6:30 p.m.