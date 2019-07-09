Four local governments in the South Okanagan will try a second time to get provincial funding for a feasibility study of a regional indoor pool complex.
A week after Osoyoos council gave a collective thumbs-up, Oliver council granted its support Monday. Other partners in the proposed indoor pool proposal include the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Should the application be successful, 80% of the costs of the feasibility study would be provided by the BC Rural Dividend Fund, said Oliver chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan. The projected cost to undertake the feasibility study is roughly $130,000.
In 2017, the Town of Oliver submitted an application to the same program on behalf of the same partners, but was unsuccessful.
Cowan pointed out the 2017 process involved many more applicants and exceeded the funds that were available.
That original application scored well in the review and under normal circumstances would probably have been selected, she added, however, due to a rash of wildfires across the region, communities that submitted applications for funding for wildfire recovery were chosen.
The OIB and RDOS are also expected to endorse the funding application well before the Aug. 15 deadline.
The feasibility study is expected to provide details about possible costs as well as a preferred location for the indoor pool facility.
