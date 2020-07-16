FortisBC is providing $200,000 over the next two years to fund a new position at the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The board on Thursday voted to accept the utility company’s offer to hire a senior energy specialist, who will help the RDOS meets its climate-action goals by using tools available from FortisBC.
The RDOS has “struggled” to reach those goals without a dedicated staff person, community services manager Mark Woods wrote in his report to the board.
He suggested the new hire will pick up some of the duties of the sustainability co-ordinator the board axed from the 2020 budget.