It doesn’t look like much, but a new animated map showing the location of nearly 4,000 recorded deer crossing on the Okanagan Connector in 2019 is believed to be the first of its kind to present such data in visual form.
The map has been converted into an 86-second video on Youtube. It focuses on the Okanagan Connector between Aspen Grove and Kelowna, which is prime mule deer habitat. The map includes the wildlife crossing locations of 11 underpasses and one overpass (most, but not all, wildlife crossings on this stretch of highway).
Viewers will notice the wildlife crossing locations start lighting up with triangles, slowly through the winter months, then faster through the spring and summer months as the mule deer become more active in their movements. It’s evident that, as soon as the snow melts, the mass movement of mule deer proves to happen very quickly.
People will also see the triangles vary in size and colour, depending on the number of mule deer and their direction of travel.
By the end of the video, mule deer are shown to have safely crossed Highway 97C 3,700 times using wildlife crossings.
“Watching those numbers climb really impresses me,” says Dr. Leonard Sielecki, manager of the B.C. Transportation Ministry’s wildlife program.
“And this is only showing mule deer – not other types of deer, or other species of wildlife. It means the potential for 3,700 collisions with vehicles was eliminated. These mule deer were not hurt, killed or orphaned – they crossed the highway safely thanks to the crossings made for them.”
The quest to understand animal behaviour near B.C. highways is hard, and yet critical for reducing collisions between wildlife and travellers. In this case, species specialists manually sifted through thousands of images captured by wildlife cameras to determine the numbers of mule deer using each crossing in the video.
Going through all the images by hand takes time, but it also reveals valuable information beyond sheer numbers. Determining species, age, sex and the size of herds provides better understanding of the dynamic of herd movements.
It also helps officials identify ways to improve crossings. For example, they noticed that some structures were becoming blocked with heavy snow accumulation, pushing them to figure out how to modify entrances to keep them clear.
The video is just the beginning, as the ministry plans on pulling together similar crossing data for other species in the future, most likely continuing with moose next.
They’re also working on ways to make the data collection more efficient. To speed up the analysis, for example, they’re working with computer engineers to develop artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques for identifying species of wildlife in photographs.