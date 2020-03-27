This year’s Prospera Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan has been cancelled.
“It’s with heavy heart that we cancel this year’s edition,” said event co-founder, Axel Merckx in a press release Friday.
The event was scheduled to hit Penticton’s roads on Jul. 12. Cycling Canada and Cycling B.C. are said to have recently recommended all bike events between Mar. 15 – May 1 be cancelled or postponed.
“With no foreseeable end to the current pandemic and accompanying restrictions to large gatherings, we were motivated to make a proactive decision that was in the best interests of participants, volunteers, event partners, and one that helps ensure the sustainability of future Granfondo events for years to come,” said Merckx.
Participants scheduled for this year’s event will be contacted in the coming weeks, with the 2021 event slated for Jul. 11, 2021.