Don’t be shocked if your District of Summerland utility bill spikes.
District staff are proposing 5% increases for water and 3.5% increases for sewer in each of the next five years, plus a 4.4% increase for electricity rates for the 2020 budget only.
With an infrastructure deficit of approximately $85 million, the increase in utility rates is one way the district hopes to increase capital reserves in order to get a handle on the problem.
Approximately 24% of infrastructure which supports these utilities have exceeded their service life, despite remaining in operation, says the district.
