An 18-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of 16-year-old Kelowna boy.
The unidentified woman was taken into custody last Friday. She has been held in custody pending a court appearance Monday.
She will appear in the Youth Justice Court as she was under 18 when it's alleged she stabbed Elijah Beauregard.
The teen in hospital after being stabbed in downtown Kelowna on June 27, 2019.
The stabbing happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Bernard Avenue, near Water Street.
Police took a person into custody shortly after the stabbing but they were released without charges. Police also said they believed Beauregard knew the person who caused his death.
After the teen died, his father, Robyn Beauregard wrote in a Facebook post: "I regret to announce my son, Elijah-Ian Beauregard, has passed away at 6:45 p.m. today . . . my l'il man's with the angels now."