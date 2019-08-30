A woman and her daughter visiting Penticton from Chilliwack were attacked Friday while using a public washroom.
RCMP said in a press release a man barged into the washroom and began yelling and banging on the stall doors.
He was able to get into the 19-year-old daughter’s stall, and began punching her. She sustained minor injuries from the attack.
The two women escaped, and a citizen passing by was able to tackle the man to the ground when they noticed him run out of the washroom.
With help from others in the area, RCMP arrested the man, who is said to be in his late 20’s. Charges of assault have been recommended to the B.C. Prosecution Service.
Police did not release information on where the public washroom was located.
If anyone witnessed the occurrence, the RCMP encourage them to contact them at 250-492-4300, quote file 19-15390, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
