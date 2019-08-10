An out-of-control wildfire burning north of Oliver is now 2,680 hectares in size.
BC Wildfire Service said in an update Saturday a fire perimeter was tracked Friday night, noting growth in two areas.
“The wildfire grew predominantly towards the north and northwest due to southerly winds, however this growth did not threaten structures or communities. A planned ignition operation occurred yesterday evening, which expanded the fire boundary towards control lines in the south,” it said.
A recommended evacuation alert has been issued to the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen electoral area ‘C’ (Rural Oliver) and the Osoyoos Indian Band.
Controlled burning, which took place Thursday and Friday, is one of the main reasons for the wildfire’s growth, BC Wildfire Service explained.
Friday’s controlled burn along McKinney Road, south of Manuel’s Canyon, helped the fire move into “safer, more workable terrain for ground crews.”
BC Wildfire Service said another controlled ignition may take place Saturday.
“Today, heavy equipment will construct guard in operable areas along the east flank and northeast corner,” it said. “Other objectives are to build a retardant line in areas inoperable to heavy equipment along the north flank. Structural protection specialists remain on scene and will continue to monitor and assess properties under evacuation alert.”
