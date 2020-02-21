Although their days at the board table are behind them, several former trustees with the Okanagan Skaha School District have gone on record addressing concern about the present cost overruns.
The board will vote to approve its 2019-2020 revised budget at Monday's public meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the district office at 425 Jermyn Ave.
"One of the most important tasks of a trustee is to make sure that the district spends its money in a responsible fashion without ever going into a deficit," said Linda Beaven, who topped the polls in Summerland in what was her only venture into municipal politics.
"When I left the board in November 2014, there was a healthy surplus and I wonder what has happened to it."
Although long retired as both a drama teacher and elected official, Beaven remains concerned in her capacity as a supporter of arts and culture and booster of young people.
"As a former educator, I was astounded to hear that the plan to make up for the last deficit was to ask the schools to find the money in their school-based funds," Beaven said.
“Administrators depend on that money to provide extras for students and teachers to enrich educational experiences among other things. They are expected to stay on budget."
Connie Denesiuk, a former board chair and president of the B.C. School Trustees Association, acknowledged she's not privy to inside information and much has changed since leaving the board in 2011. Denesiuk is reluctant to be an "arm-chair critic," noting trustees have many duties.
"Generally, when student enrollment grows, new programs and initiatives can be added to the budget," Denesiuk said in an email. "When enrollment declines, the opposite is true, and the board must make difficult decisions about which programs and services to cut. By law, the board must balance revenues and expenditures. Student enrolment in SD 67 has been slowly declining for a couple of decades."
David Perry, a trustee from 2008-11 was previously mayor of Penticton and a city councillor. As a trustee, Perry lobbied for more board business to be done in public.
"As staff continues to insist that there is nothing wrong while school funds are being earmarked to balance the budget, it suggests that communication has not been open and honest," Perry wrote in a letter to the editor that will be published in The Okanagan Weekend.
"Trustees need to get to the bottom of this budgetary crisis and communicate the cause in an open and transparent manner at a public board meeting. We all expect our trustees to stand tall and united in rooting out this problem or the failure to do so will surely be felt at the ballot box," Perry said.
Several former trustees, including Bill Bidlake, a retired principal, did not respond to The Herald's request for comment.
Kelley Johnson, daughter of the late Bruce Johnson, who chaired the board from 2012-14, took to social media and commented, "My dad would be so disappointed. So sad. If only others had jumped on the Bruce bandwagon."
There's a suggestion that a forensic audit is necessary as statements from staff and senior management are highly contradictory.
"The only way for the board to be transparent and for the public to understand what has gone wrong is to call for an independent audit," Beaven said. "It seems that every six months there is another deficit. No matter the cost, this has got to stop."
Denesiuk encourages parents to contact their MLA, adding boards have their finances audited annually and forwarded to the provincial government.
The most recent audit of SD67 recognized that the process was done correctly, but auditor Dave Bond declined comment on the surplus and deficit, stating, "You need to talk to Kevin (Lorenz, the secretary-treasurer) about that."
"The ministry of education may still conduct occasional audits in specific areas, such as special education," Denesiuk said. The last royal commission on education in B.C., the Sullivan Commission, was conducted more than 30 years ago. Do British Columbians feel it is time for another royal commission on education? "
Perry believes trustees should request a special financial adviser, previously offered to them in 2016 by MLA Dan Ashton.
"I don't think the use of a forensic audit at unlimited cost is necessarily the way to go, unless the board of trustees find they are unable to move forward," Perry said.
"If memory serves me, around the time of the last election our sitting MLA Dan Ashton offered the services of a professional to look into the matter of district finances. This was rejected at the time for whatever reason, but now it would seem fitting to renew that request."