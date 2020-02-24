A woman accused of injecting her teenaged boyfriend with a lethal dose of morphine nearly three years ago in Penticton pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.
Kiera Bourque entered the plea in B.C. Supreme Court, where she was to have gone on trial in front of a jury in March.
Her case has now been adjourned to June 8 pending completion of a pre-sentencing report, which will delve into her background and is meant to assist the judge in determining a proper sentence.
There is no mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter.
Bourque was 21 when the charge was sworn against her in May 2018 in connection with the death of Devon Blackmore, who was 17 at the time of his death on April 2, 2017.
Blackmore’s mother told The Herald previously that an initial autopsy report attributed his death to Strep B-pneumonia, and it wasn’t until four months later that a pathologist ruled he had died of a morphine overdose.