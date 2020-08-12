It’s time for Summerland to come up with a plan to deal with an invasive weed that can be deadly to horses and has done quite well for itself in the community, says Coun. Marty Van Alphen.
At the conclusion of Monday’s meeting, Van Alphen asked staff to invite a local expert on invasive species to attend a future session to provide information on hoary alyssum, which sprouts small, white flowers and can grow up to one meter tall.
“There is some out in Garnet Valley, Prairie Valley is really bad, Giant’s Head is bad, Victoria Road is bad,” said Van Alphen.
“And, unfortunately, the way we’re managing it today with mowing is spreading this invasive weed. It’s in some vineyards, especially ones that are going organic, because the only thing that will stop it is, basically, 2,4-D herbicides.”
Van Alphen said he learned about the plant’s durability right in his own neighbourhood.
“I had some on a neighbour’s property in a ditch on the roadway and I cut it with my Weed Eater. That was two weeks ago and now it’s back even stronger because now it’s happier,” he told the rest of council.
Hoary alyssum originated in Eurasia, but can now be found in the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenays, according to a bulletin prepared by the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society.
“It is only classified as noxious in the Kootenay-Boundary region, however, it is a priority species in all Interior regions,” states the bulletin.
“The best overall method of control for hoary alyssum will be achieved through an integrated program using a combination of control methods. Hand-pull plants before they mature or apply herbicides to control seedlings and actively growing plants. It is also important to seed disturbed areas with grasses and forbs to provide cover and competition.”
The bulletin goes on to note hoary alyssum does best in dry, sandy or gravelly soils typical of pastures, hayfields and ditches.
“It can be very troublesome to ranchers, as horses have been known to become intoxicated after eating green or dried hoary alyssum plants,” adds the bulletin, which notes death has only been recorded in cases in which horses ate hay containing 30-70% hoary alyssum.
“Ruminants (cattle, sheep, goats, and llamas) are not known to have adverse reactions to it.”