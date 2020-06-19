In November of 2016, a newly appointed Executive Director for the Downtown Penticton Association, reported to Police a possible fraud having occurred within the association.
The Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) entered into a thorough investigation.
On June 11, 2020 the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents against former Executive Director, Kerrilynn Milton.
The accused, Kerrilynn Milton, was arrested by the RCMP and released on a number of conditions. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 15th, 2020, in Penticton Provincial Court.
The charges have not been proven in court.
MORE LATER