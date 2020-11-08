The village of Keremeos is mourning the death of the former editor of its weekly newspaper.
Tara Bowie, 40, was killed in a singe-vehicle car accident on Friday, Oct. 6, while driving on Highway 3-East between Keremeos and Osoyoos.
Bowie was the editor of The Keremeos Review from 2014-2018 covering council there as well as the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen for Black Press papers, including the Western News. Prior to relocating to B.C., she was a reporter at the Woodstock Sentinel Review, a weekly newspaper in Southwestern Ontario.
Keremeos mayor Manfred Bauer said he admired Bowie on both a personal and professional level. He was impressed that she resided in nearby Hedley and was always visible in the community.
“I’ve yet to see anyone better at covering Keremeos,” he said. “She was so involved and engaged with the community. She tried to get to everything. I don’t think she ever missed a council meeting. She would go to the museum meetings, the train society.
“She had an inquisitive mind and was always very fair in her coverage and always well informed. She also had a very warm heart.”
Bauer said he enjoyed visiting with Bowie’s mother several times who travelled from Ontario to be with her daughter. He is hoping to reach out to her personally to extend condolences on behalf of council.
RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said Bowie was “a wonderful, genuine person.”
Former Black Press manager Don Kendall described Bowie as, “a very-nice person who was highly respected in Keremeos. She did a great job for their paper.”
The crash is under investigation. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.