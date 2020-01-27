Indigenous people from across the South Okanagan gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton on Monday morning to share a message of unity in response to controversy surrounding the Coastal GasLink Pipeline project.
Penticton Indian Band Chief Chad Eneas said it’s time both the federal and provincial governments step up and improve efforts on reconciliation, as the tension ratchet up between Indigenous groups and the government during construction of the pipeline.
“Right now, they’re trying to impose a colonial system,” he said. “Truth and reconciliation – that’s what needs to be worked on.”
Monday’s gathering, he added, was also focused on human rights.
“I don’t think anyone agrees with violence,” said Eneas. “Or the use of force. (The pipeline), that’s the trigger. The real issue is respect. It’s all about respect.”
The pipeline, set to deliver natural gas, will stretch approximately 670 kilometres from Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada facility near Kitimat.
Construction is underway, however, hereditary chiefs representing the five clans of Wet’suwet’en are requesting a meeting with B.C. Premier John Horgan, who has appointed former NDP MP Nathan Cullen as a liaison.
Construction in northern B.C. across ancestral lands has been blocked by some Indigenous groups, but work on the pipeline is still underway in other areas.
Although 20 elected chiefs have consented to the pipeline’s construction, the hereditary chiefs say the decision ultimately comes down to them.
