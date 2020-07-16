Work will start soon on a complete flood-risk assessment for some of the western rural area between Penticton and Oliver.
Recent years have seen significant flooding along Park Rill Creek, Horn Creek and Kearns Creek, which flow through Twin Lakes, Willowbrook, rural Oliver and Areas I and C of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Major problems arose in 2018 that resulted in a local state of emergency that lasted for more than a year while damage was repaired.
To help come up with a plan for comprehensive fix, the RDOS board on Thursday awarded a $95,000 contract to Northwest Hydraulic Consultants.
The contract requires Northwest Hydraulic Consultants to “provide a complete risk assessment to identify vulnerabilities and provide planners with an accurate risk assessment of social, economic and environmental impacts,” according to a staff report.
“This approach will determine how best to allocate resources to manage flood risk and adapt to climate change.”
Terry Schaeffer, the alternate director for Area C, suggested the 2018 flooding was a one-off event related to the ground around the Okanagan River being completely saturated and a dam at Twin Lakes being taken out, making the new plan unnecessary.
Other directors, however, noted such plans are typically required to apply for grants to fund the recommended work.
The RDOS received a grant from the B.C. government’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund that will cover the entire cost of the project.
Northwest Hydraulic Consultants’ bid was recommended by staff from among three proposals, which ranged from $89,000 to $140,000.