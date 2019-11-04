With winter just around the corner, the Apex Fire Brigade is reaching out for community support to help it do what it does best: save lives.
The team has started a Go Fund Me page in hopes of raising $5,500 in order to purchase rescue equipment such as harnesses, a stretcher basket, ropes, pulleys and other tools.
The equipment is crucial in helping cars that have slid over embankments on the way up to Apex, an occurrence the brigade is in the early works of preparing for.
Typically, equipment sells for around $15,000 but on its Go Fund Me page, the brigade said it’s able to source it from elsewhere for cheaper.
Earlier this summer, the Apex Fire Brigade received a generous donation of a fire truck from B.C. HGTV celebrity Bryan Reid Sr.
To donate, visit gofundme.com and search under “Slope Rescue Equipment for the Apex Fire Brigade.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.