Jazz fans won’t be enjoying their favourite bands this September in Penticton.
The board of the Pentastic Jazz Festival Society announced Tuesday it has cancelled the event, set for Sept. 11-13.
“The festival falls within phase four of the province’s plan to remove crowd and border restrictions and therefore it is unrealistic to continue with plans for this year,” president Michael Campbell said in a press release.
“If enthusiasm and optimism dictated, there would be no question of proceeding, but such is not the case and the safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers and musicians must be respected.”
Organizers will now turn their attention to the 2021 edition.
The event annually draws thousands of people to venues around the city to hear bands from around North America.