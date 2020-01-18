Co-ordination of the city’s public sculptures program was handed off this week to a private company under terms of a three-year deal worth $120,000.
The contracted was awarded directly to Prolific Artstallations, which has been responsible for transportation and installation of sculptures since the program’s inception in 2016.
Kelsey Johnson, the city’s recreation business supervisor, said it’s that experience and expertise that resulted in the contract not being put out to tender.
The $40,000-a-year deal covers all aspects of the program, ranging from artists’ honorariums – which total about $20,000 for six pieces – to marketing.
“This company is also going to be looking at grant writing and sponsorship recruitment, because we want to grow the program…. We just can’t do that within our (staff) capacity,” said Johnson.
Handing over responsibility for the program, which annually sees five sculptures placed along the Okanagan Lake waterfront and another in the Front Street roundabout – will see the cost climb about $10,000 annually.
Johnson said that increase wasn’t presented to council during budget deliberations in December because it didn’t meet her department’s threshold to single it out.
The call is currently out for artists for the 2020 edition of the program. Johnson said pieces will be chosen by Proficient Artstallations in conjunction with her department.
Penticton artist Robin Robertson is one of the proprietors of the company.
