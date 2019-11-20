It’s a global problem, but declaring a climate emergency at the local level is the most effective way to spur change, city council heard Tuesday.
“Councils are the key to local action,” said Nicolas Stulberg, who asked the Penticton group to make such a declaration.
“With the failure of larger governing bodies to respond effectively to global warming, city council can play a leading response role by setting safe climate goals and targets, implementing programs, lobbying provincial and federal governments, as well as encouraging other city councils to do the same.”
Stulberg said 468 governing bodies across Canada, including Parliament, have already declared such an emergency in response to the climate crisis.
“The climate emergency has resulted from humans putting additional greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. These have heated our planet, and at current levels are already a crisis on a global scale,” he said.
“Unless these gases are reduced or removed, they will result in global warming that will be catastrophic for humanity and much of the world’s remaining ecosystems.”
At the urging of Coun. Julius Bloomfield, the request for a declaration will be forwarded to the new Community Sustainability Advisory Committee to consider.
“Personally, I think that a declaration is fine, it’s good, it shows intent,” said Bloomfield, “but it should also have some goals, because without goals, a declaration can be just shelved… and collect dust along with a lot of other declarations.”
Mayor John Vassilaki said he believes humans have caused climate change – “there’s no doubt about it” – but is concerned about unintended consequences of a declaration.
“If we were to declare this climate emergency, how’s that going to affect all the things the city has in motion at the present time or in the future?” said Vassilaki.
“Are we going to say, ‘No, we can’t do (something) because it (goes against) our climate emergency (declaration) that we have already passed?”
Those questions, he said, should be answered by the Community Sustainability Advisory Committee and staff before the declaration is sent back to council for consideration.
