The City of Penticton continues to seek a community-minded organization to lead the planning and execution of civic events for 2020, including Canada Day and fireworks, B.C. Day on the August long weekend, Rock the Sun summer concert series and the Santa Claus Parade.
An expression of interest issued in October has been revised and reissued to consider an expanded range of eligible applicants including businesses, corporations and private entities, as well as non-profits. As part of the agreement, the city is committed to partnering on hosting costs.
“Without an appropriate host organization, all of these events are in jeopardy,” said sport and event project manager Carly Lewis in a press release issued Wednesday. “If it’s important to you to see any of these events occur in Penticton, we encourage your organization to apply as a host through this EOI process.”
Organizations wishing to submit a response can download a copy of the EOI off the City’s Tender and RFP webpage at https://www.penticton.ca/EN/main/business/tenders-rfps.html
The city will conduct an evaluation of received submissions and select a preferred respondent in accordance with the process detailed in the EOI.
