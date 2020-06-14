This is one weather forecast even meteorologists hope they get wrong.
Today could set a record for the lowest high temperature ever experienced on a June 13 in Kelowna.
And Sunday and Monday could also set record-low high temperatures that date back more than a century.
“We’re all hoping we get this wrong. It’s just too cold for this point in June,” Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said Friday.
Environment Canada’s forecast high for Saturday is 14 C but the Weather Network says it will be even colder, with a high of just 11 C. The lowest high temperature on record for June 13 in Kelowna is 13.3 C, set in 1981.
The 13 C maximum forecast by Environment Canada for both Sunday and Monday in Kelowna is below the coldest daytime highs ever recorded for June 14 and 15, of 15 C in 1912 and 14.1 C in 1978, respectively.
And these abnormally chilly temperatures, 10 degrees cooler than normal for mid-June, will be accompanied by thoroughly grey skies and rain. Heavy precipitation forecasts prompted the issuance of a high stream advisory for waterways in the Central Okanagan, with people urged to stay well away.
The culprit behind this meteorological misery is, basically, an expanse of land in northern Canada and Alaska. At this time of the year, with hours of sunshine near their yearly maximum in the northern hemisphere, the land in the north heats up to its highest point. Old Crow, for example, a town in the Yukon that’s north of the Arctic Circle, expects highs of 25 C today and 26 C, Sunday.
All that solar radiation thickens the atmosphere in the north, making it significantly warmer than the northern waters of the Pacific Ocean, Lundquist says. The result of that temperature difference is the blunting and redirecting of wet and cool weather systems from the ocean — that would normally drift northwest because of prevailing winds — to far more southerly latitudes. Like ours.
The condition can’t last indefinitely, however, otherwise we’d never get the summers we do.
By early July, land temperatures in the far north are already decreasing fairly rapidly, and there’s less atmospheric shifting as a result of foul weather to the south.
Better conditions are predicted after Tuesday, with Kelowna highs rising from 19 C to near 30 C by next weekend.