The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:
Peters Bros. Construction: $5,000
Penticton Foundry: $2,500
Penticton Brake & Wheel: $400
Senior Skins Curling: $214
Anonymous: $200
Marty & Wendy: $200
Amanda Hugenkisz: $200
Rick & Julia Valenti: $100
Chris Mackay: $100
In Memory of B.J.: $100
Garry Sutherland: $100
In Memory of a great friend & humanitarian, Diane Araki: $100
In Memory of Lucia Silva: $50
In Memory of Cookie & Ivan: $50
Anonymous: $25
Day total: $9,339
Total to date: $37,113
