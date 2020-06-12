Two pieces of prime city-owned real estate are being recommended for new leases, while the stage is being set to redevelop a long-neglected Penticton motel.
City council at its meeting Tuesday will be asked to approve a five-year licence to Coyote Cruises for its operation on Riverside Drive. It’s a far cry from the 20 years the company originally sought on the basis a long-term agreement would be required for it to invest in the facility, from which it offers tubes and rides for people floating the Okanagan River channel.
But because the property is protected by a parks dedication bylaw, a 20-year lease would have required a lengthy public consultation process ending with voter assent.
Council can, however, issue a five-year licence to use with just a positive recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Committee, which gave its blessing June 1.
“After many discussions with the operators of Coyote Cruises, the city suggested that it would be more desirable by the public and the Parks and Recreation Committee to have a shorter term agreement,” land administrator Sheri Raposo wrote in her report to council.
Coyote Cruises’ most recent lease was a five-year deal that expired in September 2019 and contained an option for a three-year renewal, which Raposo recommended council not to exercise because it’s “evident that the operators of Coyote Cruises had already invested, and were prepared to continue to invest, significant money and time into the building and property.”
The company, which is owned by the Penticton Indian Band, would pay $4,400 annually under the terms of the new deal. It paid about $4,700 annually in rent and taxes under the old arrangement.
Meanwhile, two local business groups are meeting up at the Peach.
Travel Penticton and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce have agreed to a deal with the City of Penticton to rent the Jubilee Pavilion Building beside the giant fruit replica. The office at 185 Lakeshore Dr. was previously used for community policing, but that service has moved back into the Penticton RCMP detachment.
Council will also be asked Tuesday to approve a new 18-month lease that will bring in $7,200 a month – half of what the building could probably fetch on the open market, according to an appraisal obtained by the city.
“City staff are of the opinion that due to the financial crisis that local businesses are in, there is a need and a benefit for the two groups to collaboratively work together, with the city providing a suitable and affordable location,” Raposo wrote in her report to council.
Travel Penticton will maintain its office on Westminster Avenue and use the new site for visitors’ services, while the chamber recently sold its former office on Ellis Street.
Finally, council will hear about the public engagement process planned on a request for a proactive amendment to the Official Community Plan to allow for medium-density residential development on a handful of Westminster Avenue properties currently home to the El Rancho Motel.
A letter of intent from GBL Architects states the property owner is considering putting up six-storey condominium buildings with hundreds of units or a 250-bed seniors’ residence.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed via the city’s website.