After getting an earful from the community, Penticton city councillors went back to their calculators Tuesday and shaved 0.5% off the proposed 2021 tax increase and 3% off power rates.
The changes, which came two weeks after council adopted the draft budget, still need to be confirmed at a special meeting Thursday, when staff is expected to present options to fund the cuts, which are expected to cost about $1.4 million.
If approved, the tax increase for 2021 will be 1.75%, while planned increases across all three utilities will be significantly reduced. However, precise calculations of the implications to property owners weren’t immediately available Wednesday morning from city staff.
Council approved the changes by a 4-2 margin, with Mayor John Vassilaki and Coun. Campbell Watt casting the opposing votes; both men had argued for even more generous cuts.
“We have such a well-run city that I’m impressed and happy that we even get this opportunity,” said Watt, who called for a 0% tax increase.
“What we’ve heard from our community – local businesses, chamber of commerce, (Downtown Penticton Association), Tourism Penticton, (Canadian Federation of Independent Business) and the residents that elected us – is that our current financial plan does not necessarily reflect the reality of what our community has endured during this crisis – but also the uncertainty of what’s to come in 2021.”
In the first draft of the budget that was passed two weeks ago, the 2.25% tax increase would have cost the owner of an average $464,000 home an extra $25 per year. Combined with planned utility rate hikes, the average homeowner could have expected to pay an extra $164 to the city in 2021.
The owner of an average business property worth $1.2 million would have paid an extra $420 in tax next year, or $1,463 when combined with utility increases.
