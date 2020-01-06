featured An afternoon of skating at the Lakeside SHANNON HUGGARD Jan 6, 2020 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The rink at the Lakeside is free for public use, provided there's not a reservation. Teams and groups wanting to reserve the ice should contact the hotel in advance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four-year-old Easton Morgan-Kerr of Penticton, a huge fan of his hometown Vees hockey team, enjoyed part of the Christmas holidays by skating on the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s outdoor rink. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vees Christmas Holidays Fan Ice Hockey Penticton Lakeside Resort Rink Skate Hometown Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJudge slams notorious Penticton landlordVegFest coming to Penticton'Yotes tap Penticton product Rigby to coachLate night crash near Antler's Beach in Peachland closes highwayRowdy roommate told to pay upSouth Okanagan's New Year's baby has arrivedAnother storm expected to skip Penticton areaCarjacking suspect identifiedThe dad of the valley's New Year's Baby is from Penticton originallyTom Styffe, former chair of OK College board of governors, dies Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Online Poll What do topics do you think The Herald could do a better job covering? You voted: Health Crime Seniors issues Civic governance Good-news stories Vote View Results Back Upcoming Events Jan 13 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Mon, Jan 13, 2020 Jan 13 Gamesmaster Retro gaming tournament Mon, Jan 13, 2020 Jan 14 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 14 Pub Trivia Tue, Jan 14, 2020 Jan 15 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 15 Music Bingo / Wing Wednesday Wed, Jan 15, 2020 Jan 16 Brexit Pub Happy Hour 4:30-7pm Daily Thu, Jan 16, 2020 Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list on the site, submit it now! Go to form Latest News Radio Club Ham of the Year An afternoon of skating at the Lakeside Canadian-led NATO mission in Iraq in limbo as alliance stands pat on suspension CFL unveils new ownership for Montreal Alouettes at news conference Harvey Weinstein arrives at court ahead of sex assault trial Awkwafina makes Globes' history with 'Farewell' acting win
