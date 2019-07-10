Summerland is in the running for a small-scale food processing “hub” that will bring together communities from across the South Okanagan.
The B.C. Food Hub Network connects food producers and processors together to share research and development, technology, production equipment and expertise and services.
Up to four regional Food Hubs would inter-connect with a Food and Beverage Innovation Centre at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.
Summerland has recently put forth a request for qualification application for consideration of hosting a small scale food and innovation processing centre, which will hold four to six offices and a classroom for business mentoring.
Groups such as the Okanagan School of the Arts, UBCO, Okanagan College and the “economic development arm” of the Penticton Indian Band are only several industries which have provided letters of support for the centre, although only two were included in the district’s application due to a deadline.
“Because it’s a hub … facilities and services (will be) provided by anybody else that’s in the hub,” explained Summerland mayor Toni Boot. “The district will be running it as the lead.”
If selected, Summerland would be given up to a maximum of $500,000 for the South Okanagan Food Innovation and Processing Hub project – but the funds can’t be used for construction of the building, only capital equipment.
The B.C. Food Hub Network is a an extension of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Feed B.C. mandate, which is committed to promoting food and beverage processing within the province.
Boot told council the ministry hopes to begin work by this fall, and suspects the district will hear back on its application soon.
