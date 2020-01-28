There is no closure for Denise Allan, the mother of Charles Horvath, the young man who vanished without a trace 30 years ago in Kelowna.
However, after three decades of searching and heartache, Allan, who lives in England, has decided to apply to have her son legally declared presumed dead.
Allan made the claim with the High Court of Justice England and Wales.
The claim required a notice to run in this newspaper on Saturday, asking if anyone wants to intervene in the case.
The local newspaper is the go-to placement for the notice because if someone knows about Horvath’s disappearance, they could very well be in the Okanagan.
In other words, if anyone knows of any reason why he shouldn’t be presumed dead, they should come forward now.
If you do need to intervene, the notice implores you to apply to the high court within 21 days and gives the address as the Chancery Division, 7 Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London, England, EC4A 1NL.
When Allan was last in Kelowna, in September 2018, she mentioned she was going to file for the declaration of presumed death.
But it has taken almost 16 months of legal proceedings to get to this point.
At age 20, Horvath left his home in England to backpack across Canada.
He arrived in Kelowna in May 1989, was staying at Tiny Town Campground (now a parking lot) beside Gyro Beach and landed a job at the Flintstone theme park, now long gone.
Allan was last in contact with her son on May 11, 1989, via fax.
The last time he was seen or heard of was May 26, 1989, when he cashed his Flintstone’s paycheque at the Royal Bank branch near Orchard Park mall.
When Allan didn’t hear from her son to finalize arrangements to meet her in Hong Kong, she reported him missing.
Horvath officially became a missing person on Aug. 10, 1989.
When she was in town in September 2018, Allan said one of the strongest leads in the case was also one of the first.
“On May 19, 1989, when Charles was at Tiny Town, 75 bikers from the U.S., on their way to party at the Falkland Stampede, stopped at the campground,” she said.
“There was someone who said something about a polite Englishman being killed by a biker trying to earn a gang patch. I know something terrible happened to him. He was a six-foot-tall, handsome young man who thought he was worldly. But, sadly, he was a dreamer. He was naive. He’d believe anything anyone told him.”
Nothing came of that early tip and Allan held out hope Horvath was alive.
She made pleas for information remotely from England and during numerous trips to Kelowna to keep his story in the forefront.
In fact, if you’ve lived in Kelowna at any point over the past 30 years, you’ve likely heard of the case of the young English lad who disappeared into thin air.
Allan came to Kelowna in 2015 to try to drum up leads one last time. She was ill and nearly broke from the search for her son.
However, in September 2018, friends raised money to buy her a plane ticket to Kelowna and she came with resignation and desperate, final appeals.
“I know that someone murdered Charles (while he was in Kelowna in 1989),” she said at a news conference at Kelowna RCMP headquarters.
“His remains are out there somewhere. I know there are people out there in Kelowna who know what happened to Charles and are afraid to come forward. I’m appealing to them personally.”
Allan made it clear she is no longer after vengeance or justice.
She simply wants some sort of closure in finding Horvath’s remains and burying them beside his grandmother in a cemetery in Cambridge, England.
“I just seek answers,” she said.
“I’ll never understand what my son did to deserve such a violent end, but I want you to know I forgive you.”
On her Search for Charles Facebook page, Allan has posted a poem she wrote called To Whomever Knows. It’s a heart-wrenching piece of writing proclaiming her love for her son, her sorrow and her yearning to find his remains.
“Please bring me answers, to where Charles’ll be found, I’ll dig myself,” reads part of the poem.
“Nobody needs to know, except you and me. Please send me a tip and your heart’ll be free.”
Allen’s last post on the Facebook page is that Charles is gone because of foul play and he now resides in heaven.
The Kelowna RCMP concur and the case is still open if someone has information.
“His belongings, camping tools and personal property was located at Tiny Town, which is a strong indication to our members that Charles’ disappearance was suspicious in nature,” said Const. Lesley Smith at the September 2018 news conference.
“We are hoping someone who knew Charles Horvath at that time will come forward with details to his whereabouts and many unanswered questions.”
Anyone with answers can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppers.net.
