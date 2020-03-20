This year's Meadowlark Nature Festival has been postponed as cases of COVID-19 continue to emerge in B.C.
In a press release Friday, coordinator Jayme Friedt said it is "with heavy hearts" the festival, put on in partnership between the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance and the Meadowlark Nature Festival team, will not go ahead as planned from May 14 - 18.
"This decision was made with the health, well-being and best interests of our volunteers, tour leaders, supporters and participants being paramount. Following the directives from our governments and public health agencies stressing the need for social distancing, we are committed to doing our part to ensure our communities remain safe and viable," the press release reads.
The hope is to postpone the event until the fall but no date has been set due to the "uncertainty over the next few months."