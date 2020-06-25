Crucial parts of the Penticton water system are going untested in some private buildings due to the owners not keeping the city up to date on who’s looking after their properties.
The city says most back-flow devices, which prevent non-potable water and other contaminants from entering the water system, need to be checked annually. Such back-flow could happen if a water line breaks or there’s a sudden drop in pressure due to firefighting.
However, letters warning about the need for testing are going unopened.
“Quite often these managers, maintenance companies or property managers change and those letters are returned, due to change in addresses. The notice that testing is due goes un-noted and the device does not get tested and therefore puts the main treated water service and water system in the building at risk of cross contamination due to backflow,” the city said in a press release.
Strata councils and building owners are asked to review the information on file with the city and call in any change requests to 250-490-2416.