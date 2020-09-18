Public consultation has begun on a needs assessment for the proposed Summerland Community Recreation & Health Centre.
The project is a joint effort of the District of Summerland, School District 67 and Interior Health.
As envisioned, it could house a new gym for Summerland Secondary School, a new fitness and aquatic centre for the District of Summerland and new offices for health professionals.
To collect feedback on what should go into the building, the district is holding three virtual open houses via Zoom on Sept. 24, starting at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
Each session will be kicked off with a brief introduction and then followed by a facilitated discussion to obtain feedback and answer questions. Comments will be recorded on a digital pin-up board that will be shared with both attendees and the public.
Pre-register at www.summerland.ca/rec-and-health-centre.
On that same website, residents can provide input through an online survey, which is running through Oct. 4.