Penticton city hall has closed its doors to the public.
In a press release Friday afternoon, mayor John Vassilaki said the “top priority remains the long-term health of our community and our staff” as more cases of the COVID-19 pandemic are discovered in the Interior Health region.
The city’s public works building has also closed.
The public is encouraged to visit penticton.ca or call city hall at 250-490-2345.
Kiosks at the South Okanagan Events Centre are still open for the public to make payments at, with non-cash payment types preferred.
For more information, visit: https://www.penticton.ca/EN/meta/city-news/news-archives/2020-archives/city-hall-to-close-alternative-contact-and-service-solutions-available.html