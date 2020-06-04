The threat of flooding near Cawston has passed.
An evacuation order and alert for the four properties on Chopaka Road issued last weekend has now been rescinded by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.
The RDOS says there is no longer an “imminent risk to the public.”
The affected properties lie within RDOS Area B adjacent to a bend in the Similkameen River about 10 kilometres south of Keremeos.
Data from Environment Canada shows the river rose about one metre last weekend, but then receded just as quickly.