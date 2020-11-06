Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 22 in Summerland has cancelled its annual Remembrance Day luncheon for veterans.
In a statement released Friday, BC/Yukon Command said the cancellation is in the best interest of veterans, Legion members and their families.
A ceremony outside the branch, scheduled for 11 a.m., will still proceed, but restricted to invited Legion members and local dignitaries only. The event will be recorded and posted on the Legion’s website as soon as practical.
On Nov. 10, candles will be placed on the graves of all veterans. The public is also invited to place a poppy on the cenotaph on Nov. 11.