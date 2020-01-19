As the City of Penticton gets set to open public consultation on a possible increase in development cost charges, a rival city to the north has gone the opposite direction.
Vernon city council this week voted to slash its DCCs, which cover the cost of servicing new development with things like roads and water lines.
If the changes are approved by the B.C. government, the DCCs on a new single-family home there will fall 16% to $13,766.
That would bring Vernon within spitting distance of the $13,262 currently charged in the core area of Penticton, and put it well below the $21,699 charged in West Kelowna and the $23,606 toll in the Kelowna core.
But the intent of the move is not to entice developers to build in Vernon rather than other cities, according to Mayor Victor Cumming.
“It was a systematic look at all the needed infrastructure in the future,” he said in an interview.
The city, explained Cumming, reviewed its projected future infrastructure needs for the next two decades and found the existing DCC rates would bring in far more than required – $83 million too much for roads alone.
He noted, however, that Vernon has for eight years charged a 1.9% tax levy specifically to fund infrastructure so that it doesn’t have to rely as heavily on DCCs.
Cumming is optimistic, though, that lower DCCs will spur growth at the lower end of the housing market where a few thousand dollars can influence a decision to build.
Penticton, meanwhile, hasn’t adjusted its DCCs since 2007, and staff has recommended an across-the-board 40% increase over the next two years to keep pace with the increased cost of infrastructure, ahead of a full review in 2021.
Mayor John Vassilaki wasn’t available for comment on Thursday, but his council is sharply divided on the issue.
Blake Laven, the city’s acting director of development services, said Vernon’s decision will not affect Penticton’s process. He also doubts it will sway developers to choose Vernon over Penticton.
“I think when developers are making decision to develop in communities, DCCs are one aspect of it, but I think there are so many others: their history with the community, land opportunities, land costs,” said Laven.
DCCs are also based on each communities unique servicing requirements, he added.
“You take a Vernon and Kelowna, they’re expanding their urban footprint, they have a lot higher infrastructure costs than the City of Penticton,” which is encouraging infill, said Laven.
