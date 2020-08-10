Against some long odds, a traffic-control company is hoping to reunite a ring lost on an Alberta roadside with its rightful owner, who may be visiting family in Penticton.
The ring was discovered July 24 at the side of Highway 93 between Jasper and Lake Louise, according to Carol Bergeron of Breton Safety, which was providing traffic control on a paving job.
“The traffic had come to a standstill and a couple got out of their car to take a picture,” Bergeron said in an email.
“They chatted with our (traffic-control person), telling him that they were on their way from Edmonton to Penticton” to visit family.
“Moments later, the traffic began to move and they left. A little later that day, our employee saw a ring that he thought was close to the area (where) the Edmonton couple had been standing,” said Bergeron.
The company is holding onto the ring for safekeeping while trying to get it back where it belongs.
“I understand how jewelry can be valuable in so many ways. It’s not just about the money, it’s about the memories that a piece of jewelry can hold,” said Bergeron.
“I know this is a long shot, but I thought it was at least worth a try. We sure do need a little good news these days.”
If you wish to claim the ring, email joe.fries@pentictonherald.ca for details.