Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles provided by South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services to The Herald and other local media. The series is intended to help introduce its clients and services to the broader community.
Did you know the South Okanagan is a becoming a destination for foodies? Well, now you do. Ever tried the Nepali-Indian fusion cuisine? We’ve got that!
Meet Keshab Sapkota and Ram Bhandari, amazing chefs from Nepal who have now made Penticton their home. Both came to the Valley a few years ago and started off by cooking at various restaurants.
Just over a year ago, the two friends opened Annapurna Restaurant on Main Street in Penticton and they haven’t looked back.
“We used to be job-seekers, but now we are job-creators,” says Sapkota, whose restaurant employs up to five people depending on the season.
Opening up Annapurna, which means "the universal and timeless kitchen-goddess” in Hindu, was a dream for the two, who first connected with South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services in Penticton to upgrade their language skills and participate in community events. Now SOICS is one of their devoted clients.
The restaurant offers a fusion of Nepali and Indian cuisines inspired by the blend of Tibetan, Indian and Chinese cultures present in Nepal.
There is a small community of four or five Nepalese families in the Valley that get together for the holidays to share food and good times. Speaking of family, two of Bhandari’s sisters also own restaurants: Everest in West Kelowna The Curry Pot in West Kelowna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.