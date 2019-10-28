More than 1,100 people in the region have now been connected with a primary health-care provider, thanks in part to a new online waiting list.
Launched in August, the online list allows people to put their names in a centralized database from which doctors and nurse practitioners can then select new patients. Before the service debuted, people had to travel to individual doctors’ offices to get on separate waiting lists.
Patients are also benefitting from the recent arrival of three new nurse practitioners and one new doctor in the region.
So far, about 60% of the 1,100 people served were placed with a doctor, while the balance are with nurse practitioners, including Jan Kostek, a recent arrival to the area.
“Finding health care was one of our biggest concerns moving here from Edmonton,” she said in a press release. “We’d heard about the physician shortage, and we had no connections.”
Kostek read about the waiting list in the newspaper, and registered herself and her husband.
“My husband and I got a call while shopping. We were told we’d been placed with a provider and a first appointment was booked. We were thrilled,” she said.
Kostek was placed with nurse practitioner Kimberly Hayter.
Nurse practitioners have graduate degrees and family medicine training, and are able to provide all primary care services with the exception of obstetrics.
The online waiting list is an initiative of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Division of Family Practice, which is hoping to bring up to 20 more doctors and nurse practitioners to the region within the next three years.
To get on the wait list, visit www.divisionsbc.ca/sos. The service is free and first-come-first-served, but some people with urgent or complex needs may be prioritized.
