The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8:24 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
3:23 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
3:25 p.m. Edmonton Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
6:49 p.m. Cedar Creek Road, Princeton. Structure fire.
11:27 p.m. Peachcliff Drive, Okanagan Falls. First medical response.
11:50 p.m. Ponderosa Place, Penticton. Carbon monoxide alarm.
Monday
12:23 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.
12:27 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
12:29 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
12:29 a.m. Scott Avenue, Hedley. First medical response.
