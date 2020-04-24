A new online reporting tool launched by the Penticton RCMP detachment heard from 23 people during its first month in action.
Detachment spokesman Const. James Grandy said most reports concerned thefts from vehicles or stolen property.
“Penticton’s online reporting website has seen tremendous success so far this month, and is ranking above other municipalities offering this service,” Grandy said in a press release.
“We want to encourage residents to continue to report things such as theft from vehicle using this online tool. Every report received is reviewed by an RCMP officer, and these stats continue to help with how we deploy our resources.”
Penticton has joined just a handful of B.C. RCMP detachments that are using the service to receive reports of non-emergency crimes in order to free up resources for more serious calls.
Reports can be filed at www.bc.rcmp.ca/penticton/report. Those filing a report must be a resident of Penticton and have a valid email address. The tool simply requires users to specify a location on a map, then takes them through a series of yes-or-no questions.
To report a crime online it will have to meet the following criteria:
– Does not require follow-up by an officer
– There is no witness or suspect
– The value of something lost, stolen or vandalized is less than $5,000
– Lost or stolen items do not include personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals.