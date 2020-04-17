It was hit and miss this week when an Okanagan fruit grower hired two locals to help ready the farm for this year’s growing season.
With the arrival of hundreds of foreign workers delayed, and farm preparations needing to be made, some growers have been tapping the local labour supply, with mixed results.
“A grower in the Oliver area hired two people, and thought he’d take it easy on them for their first day, telling them they could start at 9 o’clock instead of the more usual 6 o’clock,” Glen Lucas, general manager of the BC Fruit Growers Association, said Thursday.
The pair put in a full shift on day one. But they didn’t show up on the second day.
“The grower phoned them to find out where they were, and they said, ‘Ah, we just couldn’t make it’,” Lucas said. “They did show up the next day, but who knows how that will go.
“Working on farms can be tedious and physically demanding, and we’re not even into the hot days of summer,” Lucas said. “It’s certainly not for everyone.”
The longstanding difficulty of growers to attract enough Canadian farm help is precisely why the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program exists.
In recent years, as many as 4,500 Mexican and Caribbean workers have come to the Okanagan.
But there have been COVID-19 related delays in the influx of workers this year, and the BCFGA doesn’t yet have an
assessment of how many will make it to the Okanagan for this season.
“We would certainly expect fewer foreign workers, but it’s just too soon to say what the numbers will end up being,” Lucas said.
Although many growers would have submitted the paperwork for foreign farm help months ago, others leave it until mid-spring before filing their applications, Lucas said.
“And the applications can be cancelled pretty late in the process, anyway,” he said.
Three successive years of market returns below the cost of apple production are expected to reduce the number of farmers who even produce a crop this year, he added.
“We’re hearing a lot of growers might only farm half or three-quarters of their land this season,” Lucas said. “They’re saying, ‘I’ll reduce the uncertainty by reducing my production.’ But of course, that also limits their potential revenue if apple prices do finally rebound this year.”
A production forecast will come in May, when growers typically apply a thinning agent to their trees. That reduces the number of blossoms, forcing the tree’s energy into a smaller number of apples in the hope of creating larger, more valuable fruit.
“Instead of knocking off, say, half the blossoms, a lot of growers might decide to remove all the blossoms from more of their trees,” Lucas said. “That sort of shocks the tree, and means that it doesn’t produce fruit this year, but keeps it alive and healthy for the future.”