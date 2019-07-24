Mounties have arrested a man who was the subject a report last week of a suspicious person near the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
Police say they were alerted on the evening of July 18 to a suspicious motorcycle on the jail property. Officers caught up with the bike in the area of Spartan Avenue, but the rider fled. It was later discovered both the motorcycle and its licence plate had been stolen.
During a subsequent, unrelated investigation of a break-in on private property, police caught up with the suspected rider of the bike, who was being held for police by the property owners.
Penticton resident Jarrod Renton Roberts is now charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, mischief, obstruction of justice and break and enter.
He was released on $500 bail and is due back in court July 31.
