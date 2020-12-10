The residents of Oliver had a chance to comment on plans for a temporary homeless shelter in the Oliver United Church basement .
The result was a resounding “no.”
Nearly all residents who spoke at the virtual public hearing, held via Zoom, were in opposition to the temporary shelter’s location at 511 Church Ave. right in the heart of a residential neighbourhood. Some put forward common concerns including decreased property values, property crime and security.
Oliver town council will review the submissions received at the public hearing, along with a survey available online and at the Town of Oliver office, at their Dec. 14 meeting. Council’s decision on the temporary-use permit which would allow the shelter to seek funding from the province likely won’t take place until early 2021.
The proposed eight-bed shelter would be operated by Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre, in conjunction with an advisory committee made up of community members, and operate Nov. 1 to March 31.
If approved, the shelter wouldn’t operate until 2021.
It would also be “high-barrier” meaning drug or alcohol use would not be allowed, nor would visitors, and staff would work with clients to help them attain long-term housing as well as employment.
The proposed hours of operation would be 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Attendees of the virtual public hearing cited specific concerns, including fencing on a common yard with neighbouring properties, and the lack of details on plans for security and intake. Some of those details will be decided by the advisory committee, which won’t be formed unless the temporary use permit application is successful.
Desert Sun executive director Marieze Tarr, told the public hearing that most of the clients would not likely be suffering from addictions.
“A lot of what I’ve seen on social media, etc., was that there’s a lot of fear around who these people are. That they come from other towns, and actually they don’t. A lot of them live right amongst us and for some other reason they fall on hard times,” Tarr said. “And people lose their jobs, sometimes we deal with a pregnant women whose partner leaves her during pregnancy and now she finds herself at risk of homelessness. We deal with seniors who have a falling out with children that they live with and have nowhere to go. And in the last couple months I've kept a really good count of who we are dealing with. None of the people who we helped were actually addicted to drugs.”
Tarr said security of the staff, clients and neighbours would be a top priority for Desert Sun.
However, some residents did not seem convinced.
Some attendees suggested a more long-term and permanent social housing solution would be a better option for Oliver.
All but one speaker at the public hearing agreed that the location of the shelter was the issue, and a perceived lack of planning.
“I cannot comment on a specific security plan because we do not have a specific location where the shelter is going to be located at. We're talking about possibly applying for a permit for using the United Church tonight,” Tarr said.
