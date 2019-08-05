An appeal of the Penticton Indian Band’s 2017 bylection is going ahead.
PIB spokeswoman Dawn Russell confirmed the process is unfolding as per the band’s custom election code in response to the appeal filed by member Jacqueline McPherson.
Her appeal, which cites irregularities in the byelection process, has been forwarded to the seven candidates. If they can’t unanimously agree the byelection result was valid, McPherson will then be permitted to file a non-confidence motion with support of 15 members to trigger a general band meeting to resolve the issue.
Russell did not provide a timeline for everything to play out, but noted the four sitting councillors elected in 2017 have been excluded from the process. They form half of the eight-person council.
McPherson lodged her appeal in January 2018, but the third-party electoral officer deemed it not to have been properly served and therefore ignored it.
That decision was challenged in Federal Court, where a judge in Vancouver ruled last month that McPherson’s appeal was indeed properly served and must go ahead.
Court documents referenced nine byelection candidates, but Russell said only seven candidates actually let their names stand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.