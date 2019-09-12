Music, dance and arts lovers in and around Oliver can smile as the Frank Venables Theatre enjoyed a massive increase in attendance and ticket sales in 2019.
The beautiful community theatre, located inside Southern Okanagan Secondary School, saw ticket sales more than double in 2019 from the previous year, said Tom Szalay, the outgoing president of the Oliver Community Theatre Society, which operates the Venables Theatre in conjunction with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
During a presentation to Oliver Council Monday afternoon, Szalay said close to 10,000 tickets were sold in 2019, compared to just over 4,700 in 2018.
The increase was due partly to more sold-out shows as well as students at SOSS and the Oliver Dance Studio using the theatre on a regular basis.
Both groups were extremely happy with the outcome and will be using the facility for many years to come, he said.
The theatre’s database shows there are now more than 3,100 customer ticket accounts, which is 1,100 more than last year. Just over 40% of account holders are from Oliver, just over 20% are from Osoyoos and 14% are from Penticton.
The theatre was in use for 165 days in 2019, which included 79 public performances as well as other private events, rehearsals and set up for shows. Close to 16,000 people attended these events.
The Frank Venables Theatre was rebuilt, as was SOSS, following a devastating fire in 2011.
The price tag to rebuild the theatre was $12 million, but those costs were reduced by $3.8 million in grant money after residents of Oliver and the surrounding rural area voted almost 80% in favour in a referendum to pay the remaining $8.2 million over several years.
Mayor Martin Johansen commended the theatre’s board directors for a job well done before inquiring if there will be a reduction in the amount of public financing of the theatre as it continues to grow and prosper.
Szalay said the goal of the society has been to keep their annual ask to council – in the range of $110,000 annually – roughly the same each year over the past five years and that goal has been accomplished, he said.
Community theatres like the Venables Theatre should be looked at, and funded, in the same vein as community arenas and pools, which traditionally don’t make money, but add incredible value to the quality of life of local residents, said Szalay.
Johansen warned booking too many shows in a small town like Oliver could lead to over saturation on the market and a decrease in profits as the costs to bring in shows exceeds ticket sales, which is what happened at the Kelowna Community Theatre, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.