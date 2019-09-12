One of the key barometers of the local construction industry shows Penticton comfortably ahead of where it was at this time last year.
Through August, staff at City Hall had issued permits for work valued at $132.8 million, well up on the $112 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Nearly half of this year’s total, $61.7 million, came from multi-family projects with a combined 252 units. The next most valuable segments were single-family dwellings at $23.2 million and commercial work at $20.2 million.
All told, the city permitted a total of 452 new housing units through the first eight months of the year, compared to 471 during the same period in 2018.
The city set a record for permit values in 2016 when the total reached $198 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.