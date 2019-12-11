After being stung by a slip-and-fall lawsuit, the District of Summerland has tightened up its policy regarding wintertime maintenance of roads and sidewalks.
The old policy required district staff to check daily for hazards on all public sidewalks during wintertime. The new policy, approved by council Monday, specifies staff will only check for, and clear, hazards on sidewalks fronting district-owned properties.
“It was never the intent of (the old) policy for the district to maintain all sidewalks in the district, as this would be operationally and budgetarily infeasible,” director of corporate services Karen Needham wrote in her report to council.
“This new policy, drafted with the assistance of the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C., will greatly reduce the liability exposure of the district and ensure the responsibility for sidewalk snow clearing rests only with the adjacent property owners.”
The change was precipitated by a lawsuit against the district filed by Summerland woman Muriel Winona Scheck.
Scheck broke both of her arms and spent 2 1/2 months in hospital after slipping on an icy Angus Street sidewalk on Dec. 29, 2015.
She later sued the adjacent property owner and the district for negligence, but only the district was found liable and ordered to pay damages.
“Put simply, Summerland breached its own policy by failing to inspect its sidewalks for snow and ice,” Justice Robert Johnston wrote in his January 2019 decision.
Needham’s report alludes to a “significant” settlement in favour of Scheck, but chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad said Tuesday the terms of the award, which was covered by the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C., are confidential.
