Some suspicious packages that have been dumped in Osoyoos have police puzzled.
Mounties say the small, taped-up packages have been turning up over the past few weeks throughout the community.
“The Osoyoos RCMP have had several turned in to them and have also found many themselves,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“Examination of the packages has shown them to mostly contain small amounts of cut-up paper, plastic and vinegar.”
Bayda said all of the packages examined to date have been harmless, but police would like to find the people responsible to find out what their motive is.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236.
